Sun City Chooses YuniquePLM® In The Cloud – Displaces Legacy PLM System

TOLLAND, Conn. — May 3, 2017 — Gerber Technology today announced that Sun City, Fashion for Humanity, chose YuniquePLM In The Cloud to increase flexibility and productivity. Sun City is the fashion under license source for Europe. They pride themselves on being flexible, efficient and fast — delivering on trend fashion for their customers.

Sun City sought a platform to manage its large, diverse licensed collections to give them visibility of a garment’s status in the supply chain at any given time during its transformation through connected systems — from concept to the consumer.

“The implementation of YuniquePLM In The Cloud will save us on infrastructure and implementation costs,” said Sally Barget, operations and purchase director at Sun City. “Our team will be able to increase productivity by having all the data of a collection at their fingertips and, with this new system, we will always have the latest functionality since upgrades are simple.”

Sun City is starting the implementation of YuniquePLM In The Cloud with the iconic New Man Division. This division was previously utilizing a different solution. They are also implementing the YuSnap mobile app to help with images during fitting sessions, helping to further collaboration and data integration with their teams. “We made the change because of a more intuitive and flexible interface with additional functionality,” continued Barget.

Sun City is a partner to the largest European brands in all sectors of the market including: multi-brand stores, e-commerce, specialists, department stores and mail order. They serve major European brands like Tesco, Carrefour, Primark, Disney and Amazon.com, with their licensed collections.

“Adding Sun City to the YuniquePLM In The Cloud family is a great addition to the portfolio of fashion and apparel brands recognizing the benefits of employing cloud technologies in their businesses,” stated Bill Brewster, vice president and general manager, enterprise software solutions for Gerber Technology. “This solution is helping companies around the world reduce their infrastructure costs while increasing productivity and flexibility across their organization.”

Companies are under significant competitive pressures to design, develop and produce their products faster and more efficiently while ensuring they get the right products to market at the right time and at the right price. YuniquePLM’s cloud-based subscription is flexible, scalable and eliminates costly information technology infrastructure. It is the culmination of extensive customer feedback and is perfect for any sized fashion company looking for an industry-leading PLM solution. YuniquePLM In The Cloud represents the first opportunity to get world-class PLM from the industry leader at a very affordable subscription rate, with minimal implementation effort and a wealth of self-learning tools on Gerber University.

YuniquePLM is the first and most widely used PLM system for the apparel industry available in the cloud and as a SaaS. It’s intuitive and easy to use, and it integrates seamlessly with Gerber’s AccuMark® CAD software and the Adobe® suite to help companies go from design to market with speed, quality and efficiency.

Posted May 9, 2017

Source: Gerber Technology