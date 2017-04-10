J.McLaughlin Opens New Location In Memphis, Tennessee

NEW YORK — April 10, 2017 — J.McLaughlin, the classic American clothing and accessories brand for women and men, is expanding its retail fleet with a new location in Memphis, Tennessee. One of several new stores the brand is opening in the south this year, this is the second location in Tennessee and the 116th store to open nationwide.

“We have seen tremendous success in Nashville and know that Memphis will be a great new home for J.McLaughlin. The customer here has responded positively to our product offering. We are excited to add this charming destination to our roster and introduce the community to our unique shopping experience. The location nods to the J.McLaughlin DNA and brand heritage though its personalized boutique-like shopping environment,” says CEO Mary Ellen Coyne.

As part of its overall national retail expansion plan, J.McLaughlin made the decision to expand its presence in the south. This spring stores will open in Lexington, KY; Southern Pines, NC and Reston, VA. To coincide with these opening J.McLaughlin has planned a marketing and social media strategy to help shine a light on locations throughout the region. The March 2017 catalog was shot on location in Charleston, SC and the launch of this campaign will be followed by several in-store events to kick off the southern expansion.

The design of the Memphis store features all of the elements that classify the special J.McLaughlin aesthetic, an inviting feeling with distinctive details, furnishings and décor. The store was designed with classic shutters and unique wallpapers in keeping with the vibe of the south and the Memphis community.

“The design of the stores was simple. We wanted to bring a taste of the local lifestyle inside while keeping the main focus on our signature product offerings while delivering a seamless customer experience,” says CEO Mary Ellen Coyne.

“The store will house a curated selection of our collection. We are thrilled to debut a new line of performance pieces including statement skorts, athletic leggings and track jackets in our Acadia fabric great for an active lifestyle. The assortment should blend nicely with the lifestyle of the resident customer,” says Creative Director and Co-Founder Kevin McLaughlin.

The 2,300 square foot store is located at Laurelwood Shopping Center and will feature a full assortment of women’s and men’s clothing and accessories.

Posted April 10, 2017

Source: J.McLaughlin