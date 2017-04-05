Fitcode & AG Partnership Will Help Iconic Denim Brand Drive Sales And Cut Returns

SEATTLE — April 5, 2017 — A revolutionary new fit-focused shopping experience enabled by Fitcode, a fashion-data company that specializes in women’s denim, launched today on agjeans.com.

“We are very excited to integrate with AG,” says Rian Buckley, Fitcode co-founder and CEO. “Fitcode loves partnering with brands and retailers looking for innovative ways to differentiate and personalize the customer experience, so AG was a natural fit.”

The integration provides style-conscious women with an easy way to find AG styles best-suited for their unique body types.

For the denim brand, integration promises to drive sales and cut returns. Fitcode’s results from past integrations demonstrate that consumers are three times more likely to purchase Fitcode-recommended styles.

Visitors to agjeans.com can take the Fitcode fit quiz and shop curated denim recommendations within their Fitcode. Fitcode’s Jeanius team hand measures and fit tests each style and provides denim details on variables that impact fit, like stretch, fabric content, and inseam.

“Because AG offers such a wide range of denim in different silhouettes, fabrics, and washes, we constantly look for innovative ways to help our customers find the perfect fit for their body shape,” says Vutha Chheng, Director of Ecommerce at AG. “Not only does Fitcode help fill this need, the service is also very intuitive and easy to use.”

Fitcode previously integrated with hudsonjeans.com in Fall 2016 and jagjeans.com in February 2017. Supported retail and denim partners also include Nordstrom, NYDJ, 7 For All Mankind, Citizens of Humanity, J Brand, JOE’s Jeans, Paige, FRAME Denim, Kut from the Kloth, and Blank NYC.

