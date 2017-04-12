Fashion Pioneers Soul Of Nomad Announce Official Launch Of Dune Jet-Setter Collection

SAN FRANCISCO — April 12, 2017 — When most think of Silicon Valley, it’s not a surprise the world of technological innovation flashes to mind. Nazym Paltachev, founder of Silicon Valley based design house Soul of Nomad, has that same creative energy flowing through his veins, but has quite successfully pointed it in a different direction – towards premium quality, designer luggage and menswear. After a quite remarkable 2016, Soul of Nomad continues their momentum recently announcing the launch of its signature Dune Jet-Setter Collection, that includes a two-wheel carry-on suitcase and duffle bag, with a four-wheel carry-on suitcase, backpack, bags and other accessories to soon follow.

“I always envision and shape my collections to be utilitarian in their nature and design them for individuals who are brave, daring, virtuous and conﬁdent,” commented Paltachev, himself raised both in St. Petersburg and the United States, which helped forge love of fashion and nomadic vision. “These are people of strong character, bold in their decisions, wherever they choose to pursue them. Here, at S.o.N we craft that value by focusing on the versatility of the wardrobe and emphasizing on that high drive to always move forward. Therefore, we create ready-to-wear and accessory collections that reﬂect Silicon Valley’s signature casual dress, yet stands apart in the superior quality and elegant detailing. The goal is to join elegance, comfort, and performance to meet demands of a discerning, self-made man with a modern nomadic spirit.”

According to the company, the Dune Jet-Setter Collection will be available on a quite limited basis, with only 377 pieces worldwide, each set is engineered in Silicon Valley and crafted in Italy in collaboration with Paulo Amato (Leu Locati). A choice of three colors are available, black, sand brown and rosso corsa (racing red) all in scratch resistant premium leather for the all-weather use. For the ultimate rolling and damping comfort, each piece is equipped with Japanese silent-movement wheels. A unique front compartment design makes access to electronic devices during security check or flight an effortless experience, further adding to the extra comfort and value the collection delivers.

The collection will be made available at a series of special events in San Francisco, New York, London, Monte-Carlo and Hong Kong held with special partners of Soul of Nomad. For those unable to attend a limited number of pieces will be available directly through the company through special application, with a limit of one collection per customer being strictly enforced. Considering the popularity of the brand with executives, celebrities and professional athletes and the speed previous collections have sold out, it seems very likely this could be another home run for a high-tech citadel based design house.

The Soul of Nomad Fall / Winter 2017 Denim Collection is also highly anticipated and will continue to feature Italian rose gold zippers and hardware, the design house’s signature wolf pack print and the highest quality Italian and Japanese denim. Fine cashmere, topwear and accessories will bring even more excitement to the line.

Anthony. S., an entrepreneur from Los Angeles, recently said in a five star review, “I’m more often traveling than not and Soul of Nomad helps me do it both in style and comfort. I really feel this is a brand that captures the spirit of who I am and how I approach the world.”

Posted April 12, 2017

Source: Soul Of Nomad