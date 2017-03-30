Lectra To Showcase Its Support For Education At The 2017 CFDA Fashion Education Summit

New York — March 30th, 2017 — Lectra, the world leader in integrated technology solutions dedicated to industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles and composite materials, will build on its tradition of supporting education in the fashion industry through participation at the 6th Annual Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Education Summit. The invitation-only event will take place on Friday, March 31st, and Saturday, April 1st, in New York. As one of the keynote speakers, Daniella Ambrogi, Lectra North America Vice President of Marketing, will lead a discussion on “Four mega trends influencing the industry”.

Lectra’s commitment to supporting the next generation of fashion professionals is well established with education partnerships with more than 850 schools and universities from around the world. In fact, 11 of the 20 colleges and universities in attendance at the CFDA Fashion Education Summit are Lectra partners, including the Fashion Institute of Technology and The School of Fashion at Parsons School of Design.

“Through our educational partnerships, Lectra reinforces its support for tomorrow’s fashion professionals by helping them improve their business and technology knowledge, thereby providing them with the skills they need to succeed in the fashion world. And as the industry moves towards full digitalization, young talents need to be prepared to lead the way in this new scenario”, says Daniella Ambrogi.

“Lectra has consistently been at the forefront of innovation within digital manufacturing. In addition to establishing leading design-centered tools, they have supported education with a view to cultivating future talent. Lectra’s support also ignites exciting new thinking across intersections of sustainability and technology, prompting creative talent to experiment with new modes of design efficiency”, says Sara Kozlowski, CFDA Director of Education and Professional Development.

During Lectra’s presentation, Ms. Ambrogi will highlight the transformation underway in the industry, such as initiatives for the deployment of intelligent factories via “Industry 4.0”; Digitalization and its ecosystem of new technologies such as IoT, SaaS, cloud computing, mobile, and AI; How Millennials are massively influencing the consumer market; and China, a country accelerating its transition to a growth model based on domestic consumption and added value manufacturing.

The 2017 CFDA Fashion Education Summit highlights include a sustainability think tank session led by visiting guests from the London College of Fashion. Fjord Studio will lead a roundtable on design thinking, while six Urban Design students from Harvard Graduate School of Design will present their ideas on the future of fashion manufacturing. Participants include Nest founder Rebecca van Bergen, Maiyet’s Lauren Hurst, and designers Prabal Gurung, Maria Jahnkoy, Noa Raviv, and Lucy Jones.

Posted March 30th, 2017

Source: Lectra