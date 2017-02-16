Lenzing Launches The TENCEL® Branded Denim Shop On ShopStyle

LENZING, Austria — February 16, 2017 — Lenzing, a worldwide leader in wood-based fibers, reaches further into the consumer market with a dedicated denim e-commerce shop featuring the campaign: “Know What You’re Made Of: Comfort Starts Inside.”

The TENCEL® Branded Denim Shop launches February 15th on ShopStyle, which reaches nearly 600,000 shoppers and influences $1 million in retail spending each month. Featuring more than 50 denim styles that include the super-soft TENCEL® lyocell fiber, the shop showcases denim partners Bella Dahl, DL1961, Level 99, Mavi, NYDJ, and the Blue Shirt Shop. The TENCEL® Denim Shop will be highlighted on ShopStyle’s homepage and through a prominent blogger campaign with supportive editorial and advertising on POPSUGAR, Refinery29, Fashionista, and Sourcing Journal.

“This shop connects directly with consumers who are seeking distinctively comfortable denim products, featuring brilliant new spring styles from prominent US and European brands,” said Tricia Carey, Director of Global Business Development for Denim at Lenzing. “TENCEL® fibers are the ideal addition for denim breathability and softness – this campaign highlights those attributes and appeals to consumers interested in making educated buying decisions.”

Denim with TENCEL® fiber brings comfort, nature, and technology into one product. TENCEL® fibers are derived from wood pulp and is produced in closed-loop manufacturing processes at Lenzing facilities in the US, the UK, and Austria.

The Lenzing Group is globally recognized as a leader in sustainable manufacturing practices. In fact, Canopy Planet Society*, the Canadian environmental organization, recently rated Lenzing as number one in the world for wood procurement. This recognition reinforces the many other awards, labels, and certifications Lenzing has earned for its environmentally and socially responsible operations and products.

Source: Lenzing