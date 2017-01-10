Texworld USA, Apparel Sourcing USA Return Winter 2017 With Expanded Educational Program

ATLANTA — January 9, 2017 — With the Winter 2017 edition of Texworld USA and Apparel Sourcing USA just around the corner, Messe Frankfurt and Lenzing Innovation are pleased to announce the seminar speaker line up for the Texworld USA Seminar Series. Focusing on discussions around industry hot topics like TPP and duty-free trade, color and fabric trends, digital printing, and the impact of the buy-now-wear-now trend, the Texworld USA January 2017 Seminar Series promises to be as exciting as ever.

“With the current economic climate and feeling of uncertainty in the fashion industry and around the supply chain, it’s more important than ever to provide our attendees with a place to gather, discuss and address the issues that are of utmost importance,“ said Dennis Smith, President and CEO, Messe Frankfurt North America. “The Lenzing Innovation team, led by Tricia Carey, has once again curated a seminar series that will feature top-notch expert panels and that will address many of these topics and trends.“

Texworld USA January 2017 Seminar Series highlights include:

Muse: Colors to Inspire

Tod Shulman – Creative Director, Pantone Color Institute

In our post-trend world, there are no hard and fast color rules. With a desire to inspire and embolden, color palettes for spring/summer 2018 display a new level of energy as they encourage adventure and exploration of the new. While commerciality is still critical, taking a more unique approach to color that can be tailored to your clients is what will help you stand out from the mainstream.

Instant Fashion: How Has And Will The Move To In-Season, Buy-Now, Wear-Now Fashion Shows Impact The Textile And Sourcing Supply Chain?

Kai Chow – Director, The Doneger Group

Marci Zaroff – Founder/ CEO, Metawear

David Sasso – VP Sales, Buhler Quality Yarns, Corp.

Tara St. James – Production Coordinator + Research Fellow, Pratt Institute / Brooklyn Fashion + Design Accelerator

Moderator: Arthur Friedman – Senior Editor, WWD

As many fashion designers move to show their collections in season, and consumer desire for comfort and practicality in their wardrobes grows, fabrics that are versatile and have special qualities are becoming more important.

Printing: Where Is The Industry Going?

Ray Weiss – Digital Imaging Specialist, Specialty Graphic Imaging Association (SGIA)

Digital textile printing is fast growing and ever-changing. Join me as I talk about recent advances in technology and the opportunities they represent. Terms like “fast fashion” and “QRM” (quick response manufacturing) will be discussed along with an overview of trends in the marketplace.

Disruption. Transformation. Growth.

Judith A. Russell – Global Marketing Strategist, Nilit America

The apparel industry is undergoing the most rapid transformation since the advent of ready-to-wear. Smart-phone toting consumers, empowered by new shopping, information and price-checking apps, have become more knowledgeable and demanding than ever. Many are eschewing shopping for more experiential activities, choosing instead to rent, share and swap clothes.

Join this panel of industry experts for a lively discussion to learn more about the major consumer shifts causing today’s transformation and what suppliers and brands can do to find growth opportunities in the “new normal”.

Creating a Preferred Fiber and Materials Strategy

Jeff Wilson – Director Business Value Strategy & Development, Textile Exchange Daren Abney – Membership Engagement Manager, Better Cotton Initiative Robert Bergman – Founder, Responsibility in Fashion

Andreas Dorner – Commercial Director Europe and America, Lenzing AG

Moderator: Eddie Hertzman – Founder, Sourcing Journal

What you need to know about sustainability in textile with an exchange of views and visions for business transformation using sustainable fiber alternatives.

As always, all Texworld USA Seminar Series sessions are complimentary for all registered Texworld USA and Apparel Sourcing USA and showgoers. Seating is available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The January 2017 edition will also bring the debut the brand new Texworld USA Floor Sessions. New to the show floor, this brand new discussion series has been designed to provide attendees at all levels of the industry with the opportunity to discuss topics of interest with their peers in a more intimate setting. Three distinct series of discussions led by industry leaders will tackle topics such as sustainability, growing an independent fashion brand, and future outlooks on the global textile industry.

“We wanted to expand our educational offering by creating a more dynamic setting for our attendees and buyers to gather, discuss and learn.” said Jennifer Bacon, Show Director. “Lenzing Innovation has brought the same expertise in curating the Textile Talks as with the seminar series, so attendees can expect some thought provoking conversations from these sessions. We’re also very excited to also partner with StartUp FASHION on a series of discussions completely dedicated to topics relevant to independent designers and startups. Now more than ever, it is so important to us that we help support these young brands and give them the tools necessary to continue to grow their businesses.“

The addition of 6 new Texworld USA Floor Sessions as part of the shows’ educational program will bring the total count of complimentary educational opportunities for attendees to 17.

Texworld USA January 2017 Floor Session Series Include:

Textile Talks

Organized by Lenzing Innovation

Join Lenzing Innovation, Textile Insight, Better Cotton Initiative and WtiN on the show floor for a series of intimate Textile Talks aimed at tackling timely topics of activewear’s influence in the apparel market, sustainability in textiles, and the latest global view on the future of the textile industry.

StartUp FASHION Independent Designer Discussions

Organized by StartUp FASHION

Hosted by StartUp FASHION founder, Nicole Giordano, the StartUp FASHION Independent Designer Discussions have been designed specifically for independent designers and startup brands looking for more insight into growing their young fashion brands through branding, PR and consumer research.

Performance Pitches

Organized by Texworld USA

Join a select group of Texworld USA and Apparel Sourcing USA exhibitors for a series of 5 minute quick-pitches on the show floor. Find out more about their newest or most innovative products and manufacturing services for all high performance apparel and activewear applications.

The new Texworld USA Floor Sessions are open to all registered Texworld USA and Apparel Sourcing USA attendees. Seating is available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

