Reebok Introduces Sublite Cushion Tactical Line Of Lightweight, Responsive Duty Footwear

ST. LOUIS — January 16, 2017 — Warson Brands, official licensee of Reebok for duty and uniform footwear, has introduced the new Reebok Sublite Cushion Tactical line of tactical footwear designed for law enforcement and first responder professionals. The Reebok Sublite Cushion Tactical incorporates Sublite foam midsole technology to maximize cushioning while minimizing weight. The Sublite dual density foam midsole provides unparalleled lightweight cushioning for comfort and responsiveness.

The Reebok Sublite Cushion Tactical line will be featured at Warson’s booth at SHOT Show 2017, January 17-20, Sands Expo Center, Las Vegas, Booth 10179.

Posted January 17, 2017

Source: Warson Brands