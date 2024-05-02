Suominen Invests In Strengthening Its Capabilities In Sustainable Products In Bethune, USA

HELSINKI — May 2, 2024 — Suominen strengthens its capabilities in sustainable products by enhancing and upgrading one of its production lines in Bethune, South Carolina, USA. The investment is made in line with Suominen’s strategy and supports company’s vision to be the frontrunner in nonwovens innovation and sustainability.

“With this investment we strengthen our position as the leader in sustainable nonwovens in Americas market and respond to the increased demand of environmentally friendly products. This investment also enhances our operational performance in terms of safety, quality and productivity,” says Tommi Björnman, President and CEO of Suominen.

The total value of the investment is approximately EUR 10 million and the investment project will be completed in the first half of 2025.

Posted: May 2, 2024

Source: Suominen Corporation