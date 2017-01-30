CORDURA® Brand And BLACKYAK Expand Global Collection With New 2017 Fall/Winter Apparel For The Extreme Alpinist

WICHITA, KS — January 30, 2017 ­— INVISTA’s CORDURA® brand and the global outdoor specialist BLACKYAKare pushing the limits again on an apparel collection designed by mountaineers for mountaineers. First collaborating in 2016 for BLACKYAK’s global market launch, the brands have expanded their offerings in the European market with the latest 2017 fall/winter apparel debuting at Outdoor Retailer (January 2017) and ISPO Munich (February 2017).

The 2017 collection features insulation and mid-weight layers designed with CORDURA® fabric for enhanced durability and soft comfort. Pants, shorts, shirts and jackets engineered for use on the summit will hit stores for spring/summer and fall/winter 2017.

Inspired by the yak’s resilience, BLACKYAK clothing is crafted to withstand even the harshest alpine conditions. Prototypes are exposed to the extreme situations by the BLACKYAK athletes during trainings and on expeditions. Week-long treks, waiting at base camp, the ascent of 8,000-metre-high peaks, climbing ice walls: people and materials have to work together optimally.

“At BLACKYAK, quality is key to the success of our products – and that means sourcing performance fabrics that we know can stand up to the test,” said Max Nortz, managing director at BLACKYAK. “Our 2016 collection with CORDURA® fabric was honored at the ISPO awards with eleven wins, so working together again for the 2017 collection was top of mind.”

Select ISPO 2016 winners and garments from the fall/winter 2017 line were displayed at Outdoor Retailer Jan. 10 – 12, 2017. The official European launch will be at ISPO Munich Feb. 5 – 8, 2017 with an exclusive joint media event in conjunction with the show.

“When two companies with such similar brand promises align, it’s amazing the magic that happens,” said Cindy McNaull, global CORDURA® brand and marketing director. “BLACKYAK’s approach to product design and dedication to quality is uncompromising. Their decision to use CORDURA® fabric continues to be an exciting opportunity to take our fabrics to new heights literally and figuratively.”

For more information on CORDURA® brand and BLACKYAK’s products, visit OR Show booths #39213 and #5009 or ISPO Munich Hall B1, Booth 312. To learn more about attending the media launch event at ISPO Munich, please inquire with the listed media contact.

