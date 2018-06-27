Loop Industries Announces World’s First Integrated Waste To Loop™ PET Resin Manufacturing Technology

TERREBONNE, Quebec— June 27, 2018 — Loop Industries, Inc. announced that, as a next step in commercializing its Generation II technology, it is designing a fully integrated manufacturing facility to upcycle waste PET and polyester fiber into virgin quality Loop™ PET resin and polyester fiber. Loop is in the process of engaging engineering partners to complete the integrated design.

“A fully integrated start-to-finish process will soon exist to commercialize Loop’s innovative Generation II technology and help tackle the global plastic crisis,” said Daniel Solomita, CEO and Founder of Loop. “These facilities will make it possible for all forms of waste PET and polyester fiber, even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and saltwater, to be fully recovered and upcycled into PET of the highest purity and performance quality.”

This integrated innovation will join Loop’s proprietary depolymerization technology with state of the art PET production processes, allowing plastic waste to be utilized as feedstock to produce Loop™ PET resin and facilitate the transition to a circular economy. The technology will take waste PET and polyester fiber that can include PET plastic bottles and packaging of any color, transparency or condition, and carpet and other polyester textiles that may contain colors, dyes or additives and separate the PET from all contaminants to produce virgin quality FDA-approved food-safe Loop™ PET resin and polyester fiber.

“To encourage more recycling at the community level and reduce climate causing emissions, Loop facilities are planned to be optimally located adjacent to large population centers where ample feedstock can be found,” added Mr. Solomita.

This integrated manufacturing design will be the basis for Loop’s commercialization strategy, which is now the company’s focus in order to capitalize on its technology and respond to the demands of consumers, governments, non-governmental organizations and brand owners who have committed to ambitious sustainability targets.

Posted June 27, 2018

Source: Loop Industries, Inc.