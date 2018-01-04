Beaulieu Yarns Out To Inspire Bold, Colourful Designs For High-End Contract Carpet Tiles 

WIELSBEKE, Belgium — January 4, 2018 — Beaulieu Yarns, the global supplier of high-quality synthetic polyamide and polypropylene yarns, unveils exciting potential for the high-end carpet tile market to fulfil its boldest colour and multilevel design desires with its series of multi-colour Solution Dyed Yarns.

Featuring at Domotex 2018, the extra-resilient polyamide (PA) yarns meet the highest standards (Class 33) for the strongest and heaviest contract applications, such as in commercial offices, hospitality & leisure, education & healthcare premises. The yarns are produced as multi-colour Solution Dyed Yarns from 2600 to 3200 Dtex. Beaulieu Yarns’ in-house masterbatch department offers customers access to endless colour and contrast possibilities meaning that yarns are fully customizable to suit latest trends and the incorporation of novel design patterns.

To demonstrate the design flexibility, the team focused on “Biophillic Designs”, a trend in the market related to the magnificence of nature, creating two proprietary designs inspired by the coast of Normandy, France and the Australian Barrier Reef. Beaulieu Yarns worked closely with key customer TAPIBEL on a project to test out the feasibility and resilience of the new yarns on the new tufting technology machines favoured by tufters serving the high segments of contract carpet. Within the INCATI brand TAPIBEL will launch the resulting new carpet tile range at Domotex 2018 (Hall 11, Booth C43).

Further innovative and structured designs were also produced on new tufting technology in Brazil through Beaulieu do Brazil. It shows a replica of the barrier reef in contract carpet planks set to feature as the central design theme at Beaulieu Yarns’ Domotex booth. In the run-up to Domotex, other key industry players got inspired by the high-quality yarns for their new collections of broadloom contract carpet.

“Supporting our customers’ innovation in new tufting technology is very important to us and we are therefore delighted to offer a broad series of yarns for high-end carpets that really paves the way for them to expand their creativity in tile design and structure,” comments Emmanuel Colchen, Global Sales Director Beaulieu Yarns. “The development project with our key accounts is a great example of our industry-exclusive approach to development support, with customers able to explore colour choice and finalize their collections on-site at our global development centre.”

Beaulieu Yarns invites Domotex visitors to discover its extra-resilient yarns, including new sustainable yarn options, at Hall 11 Booth 56, 12-15 January 2018, Hannover, Germany.

Source: Beaulieu Yarns