INVISTA’s Seaford Site Recognized With Conservation Certification For Environmental Initiatives

SEAFORD, Del. — October 18, 2017 — INVISTA’s Seaford site has demonstrated its commitment to environmental stewardship and education by achieving a two-year Conservation Certification from the national Wildlife Habitat Council (WHC).

This certification – previously known as the Wildlife at Work program – recognizes outstanding wildlife habitat management efforts at corporate sites and offers third-party validation of the benefits of such programs. INVISTA Seaford received the certification for its avian and wetlands/water bodies programs.

“We are very proud and pleased to have received this initial WHC Conservation Certification,” said Juan Flores, INVISTA Seaford site manager. “This certification is a testament to our employee volunteers’ commitment, vision and dedication to being good stewards of our land and natural resources.”

INVISTA Seaford’s Conservation Certification program focuses on creating and enhancing the breeding and nesting habitat for the eastern bluebird and wood duck. The program focuses on the enhancement of habitat through the creation and management of water structures so that they are conducive to a wide variety of waterfowl, birds of prey and mammals, and establishes a breeding habitat for frogs, snails, and other food sources. This is accomplished by proactively converting idle production facilities into enhanced habitat.

INVISTA has designated 80 acres of its Seaford site as wildlife habitat and allocated 146 acres to the Nanticoke River Watershed Conservancy for conservation purposes. Seaford is one of four INVISTA sites with a Conservation Certification. Other certified INVISTA sites are Waynesboro, Virginia; Camden, South Carolina; and Victoria, Texas.

INVISTA’s Seaford facility produces nylon fiber for CORDURA® brand fabrics used in military uniforms, as well as high performance workwear and lifestyle apparel, including the brand’s CORDURA® Denim and COMBAT WOOLTM fabric technologies. It is also the home for next gen, patent-pending INVISTA T420HT fiber, the strongest nylon 6,6 staple fiber ever produced by INVISTA. The Seaford facility’s certification reflects the CORDURA® brand’s ongoing dedication to eco-efficiency through durable, long-lasting fabrics, and supports the brand’s mantra that Sustainability Begins with Products That LastTM.

Posted October 18, 2017

