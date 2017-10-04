Capacity Increase For Teijin’s Technora Aramid Fiber

ARNHEM, Netherlands — October 3, 2017 — Teijin’s Aramid Business today announced the completion of a new production line at its Technora production facility in Matsuyama, Japan. As of now extra Technora capacity is available for Teijin Aramid’s customers globally.

The investment was announced in March 2016 and from now on the extra production line at the Technora production facility in Matsuyama, Japan, is ready to produce on full capacity. Technora was independently developed by Teijin in Japan and has been available since 1987.

Technora aramid fiber features high tensile strength and resistance to impact, fatigue, chemicals, moisture and heat; meeting the specific requirements of a range of applications such as reinforcement materials for transmission belts & hoses for industrial & automotive applications and the oil & gas industry. The demand for Technora is continuously growing and has been produced by full-capacity operation, with its global market steadily increasing since 2014.

Gert Frederiks, CEO & President of Teijin Aramid BV: “With the expansion of our Technora capacity we are able to meet the growing market demand for this unique high performance product. We are working on very interesting developments in offshore such as cables for lifting applications. The product has proven itself for already 30 years now and is used in many different applications and markets.”

Teijin Aramid is constantly investing in its technology to create innovative aramid products and solutions together with its customers. In the past years, 5% of the annual revenue has been invested into R&D activities. Recently, the company also announced expanding aramid production capacity for its Twaron super fiber. It will invest in new spinning technology at the Twaron facility in Emmen, the Netherlands, starting up in the first quarter of 2019.

Posted October 4, 2017

Source: Teijin