Fiber Industries LLC Opening New Operations In Darlington County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — August 8, 2017 — Fiber Industries LLC is preparing to open a new textile production operation in Darlington County, S.C. Expected to be operational in early 2018, this development is projected to bring more than $30 million of capital investment and lead to the creation of at least 135 new jobs.

A privately-held company, Fiber Industries was established by MHR Fund Management LLC, a New York-based investment firm, in order to restart the Palmetto Plant in Darlington, S.C. The management team, Andrew Rosenfeld and Leandro Carboni, has more than 60 years of combined experience in working at senior level positions in the chemical, oil and gas industries, along with strong backgrounds in financial, commercial and plant operations.

Located at 1000 East McIver Road in Darlington, the company expects to begin hiring for the new positions in the fourth quarter of 2017. Interested applicants should visit readySC™’s website for more information.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

“Fiber Industries is excited about the opportunity to restart the Palmetto Plant and bring jobs to the Darlington area,” said Andrew Rosenfeld and Leandro Carboni, officers, Fiber Industries. “The management team has been very impressed with the local workforce capabilities observed during its due diligence process. The support of the state and the local community has been an additional plus to help move this project forward.”

“Manufacturing continues to thrive in the Palmetto State; and, as a result, South Carolina’s economy is on top of the world,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “Today, we celebrate Fiber Industries LLC and the jobs they are bringing to Darlington County. We are proud that they have decided to do business in our state and look forward to watching them succeed here.”

“South Carolina has a long and storied history with textile manufacturing, and this announcement by Fiber Industries only adds to that tradition,” said Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt. “This is tremendous news for Darlington County, and we look forward to the difference that these new jobs will make.”

“Darlington County is pleased to have Fiber Industries commit to investing capital and creating jobs in our county,” Bobby Hudson, Darlington County Council Chairman. We look forward to a long and profitable relationship with our new partners. Darlington County is dedicated to growing our economy and helping our citizens prosper.”

Posted August 8, 2017

Source: Governor’s Office of South Carolina