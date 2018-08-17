Indorama Ventures Participating In Thailand National Science And Technology Fair 2018

BANGKOK, Thailand — August 17, 2018 — The CSR team from Indorama Ventures Head Office is joining the German Embassy with their pavilion at the Thailand National Science and Technology Fair 2018. The event is hosted by the National Science Museum, Ministry of Science & Technology (Thailand) at Impact Exhibition Hall, Muang Thong Thani. The Company has arranged educational activities regarding waste separation and PET recycling as well as promoting Educational Materials. This includes the cartoon books and videos, teaching children about PET, the recyclable plastic.

Thailand National Science and Technology Fair 2018 is open for public from 17-27 August 2018.

Posted August 17, 2018

