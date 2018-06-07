Natural Fiber Extravaganza Sponsored By Long Hollow Suri Alpacas/New Era Fiber Offers A Variety Of Seminars And Hands-On Workshops

Nashville, TN — June 7, 2018 — Since the United States first commercially imported alpacas in 1984, alpaca breeders have worked hard to produce offspring with the finest, softest, most lustrous fleece. Until recently the primary focus of the industry was on breeding to build a national herd of superior fleece producing livestock able to compete in the global market. The time has come to focus on the fleece!

The inaugural 2018 Alpaca Owners Association (AOA) Natural Fiber Extravaganza sponsored by Long Hollow Suri Alpacas/ New Era Fiber takes place July 13-15 at the Wilson County Exposition Center in Lebanon, TN and will feature a variety of workshops and seminars for seasoned alpaca producers, natural fiber enthusiasts and those interested in learning more about alpacas, their fleece and the many products made from alpaca fleece.

Seminars are led by experts in the topic of their discussion and include:

Agricultural Grant Funding

Agricultural Resources a Livestock Farm

Digital Marketing

Essential Oils and Alpacas

Fiber as a Business: What Do We Do With It?

Generating Revenue Streams for Your Farm

Is Agritourism Right for Me?

Is There a Fiber Farm in Your Future?

Livestock Chiropractic: Joint Relief

Livestock Dental Diseases: Care and Prevention

Marketing and Branding Your Livestock Business101

Marketing Paca Poop

Practical Marketing Tips for Your Farm

Strategies for Maintaining a Healthy Herd

Understanding Orthopedic Livestock Diseases/Lameness

Where We Are and Where We Want To Go

Hands-on workshops give participants the opportunity to work with natural fibers and create a variety of fiber arts. They include:

Beginning Spinning

Blending Alpaca on the Drum Carder

Characteristics of Fiber: Evaluating Your Fleece

Crocheting 101

Crocheting: Corner to Corner

Designing and Knitting Irregular Triangular Shawls

Drop Spindling

Dyeing Yarn to Make a More Unique Product

Five Things You Need to Know to Make the Best Yarn

Intermediate Spinning

Knitting Chemo Patient Hats

Knitting with Different Yarn Weights

No Fear Fleece Skirting

Orchil Dyes from Lichens

Sorting and Grading: What, Why and How

The Distaff: Spindle Spinning with Comfort and Control

Understanding Suri Fiber

Weaving: Rigid Heddle

Posted June 7, 2018

Source: Alpaca Owners Association (AOA)