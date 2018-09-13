The Freeman Company CEO Joseph Popolo To Present Keynote On Experiential Marketing Opportunities at EFI Connect

FREMONT, Calif. — September 13, 2018 — Electronics For Imaging, Inc. customers will gain insights from a global leader in experiential marketing and emerging digital strategies during a fireside chat keynote session with The Freeman Company’s CEO Joseph E. Popolo, Jr. at the 2019 EFI™ Connect users group conference – Jan. 22-25, 2019 at Wynn Las Vegas.

Based in Dallas, The Freeman Company — the world’s leading brand experience company — has taken its longstanding, 91-year experience in exhibit display graphics and matched it with comprehensive offerings including strategy, creative, logistics, digital, audio visual, and event technology.

An important lesson in successful experiential marketing

“Connect attendees will have much to learn from Joseph Popolo’s journey with The Freeman Company and its approach to better, integrated experiential marketing services management,” said Frank Mallozzi, chief revenue officer, EFI. “His deep knowledge and leadership know-how in creating some of the world’s most important tradeshow events will illustrate the important role EFI customers can play in establishing and magnifying business brands.”

After working in government affairs for Roadway Services Inc., Popolo joined Freeman in 1997 as assistant treasurer. He was named vice president of finance and treasurer in 1999 before being promoted to president of Freeman’s Exposition Services Division two years later. He was promoted to CEO of Freeman in 2008, and was recently named CEO of The Freeman Company, the newly created parent company that encompasses Freeman, Encore Event Technologies, and Alford Media. Popolo’s leadership in the last 10 years has been marked by expansion in the EMEA and Asia Pacific regions, with Freeman serving as a strategic partner to a growing customer base.

Popolo has a bachelor’s degree in finance from Boston College’s Carroll School of Management, and an MBA, with concentrations in economics and finance, from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business. In 2013, he was recognized with the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year Award for the Southwest Area North region. He serves on the CEO Roundtable of the U.S. Travel Association and previously served on the board of directors of the International Association of Exhibitions and Events and the board of trustees of the Professional Convention Management Association.

Captivating visuals for engaging brand experiences

During his January 22 EFI Connect fireside chat keynote, Popolo will share learnings from his 20+ years of serving global clients’ brand experience needs, including a discussion on the role print and other visual elements play in today’s most-advanced and successful B2B exhibits.

“I am looking forward to sharing my experiences with the dynamic group of print and marketing professionals who attend EFI Connect,” said Popolo. “It will be an opportunity to discuss the way engaging brand experiences are crafted, and the significant role captivating visuals play in grabbing your target audience’s attention.

“By discovering what resonates best with your audience and integrating it into your strategy, you can develop stunning and informative visuals that serve as the initial point of contact with your audience, imploring them to visit your booth or check out the experience you’ve created for them,” he added. “A well-thought-out design can be the catalyst that drives increased interested and attendance at your exhibit, making it an essential component to the best marketing strategies.”

Next January’s event will be the 20th EFI Connect conference, bringing print professionals from across the globe to Las Vegas for in-depth, informative training and education on key printing and packaging management and technology challenges. The conference is an ideal venue for open dialogue and idea exchange, giving customers a valuable opportunity to participate in educational sessions, receive hands-on experience, discuss industry trends, network with peers, voice their opinions, and learn from others.

With approximately 200 sessions at the four-day conference, Connect gives EFI customers the opportunity to gain vital insights in smart business management. Attendees from all over the world learn the best ways to use EFI’s portfolio of production and industrial inkjet, integrated MIS/ERP workflow and Fiery® digital front end print server products. Customers also benefit from being able to provide in-person feedback to senior EFI executive and technical development staff.

