ShayoNano USA, Inc. Launching New Chester County Operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. — September 5, 2018 — ShayoNano USA, Inc., an innovative developer of advanced materials, today announced plans to construct a new manufacturing facility in Chester County. The company’s $14.7 million capital investment is projected to bring approximately 40 new jobs to the community.

ShayoNano is a manufacturer and provider of nanomaterials, such as synthesizing additives that improve the profitability and performance of a variety of products. The company harnesses its unique, patented technology to support a range of uses, including paints and coatings, fire retardants, nanocomposites and more.

Located at 564 Ecology Lane in Chester, S.C., ShayoNano’s new, 23,000-square-foot manufacturing facility is projected to start pilot plant operations in the first quarter of 2019, with manufacturing production to follow in the fourth quarter of 2019. Hiring for the new positions is slated to begin in the fourth quarter of 2018 and continue through next year. Interested applicants can send inquiries to info@shayonano.comfor more information.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

“We are extremely optimistic about our future and delighted at the prospect of starting this new chapter of the company’s history in Chester, S.C.” –ShayoNano USA, Inc. CEO Mahesh Patel

“South Carolina’s workforce has built a reputation for being able to produce high-tech, advanced products. ShayoNano’s decision to locate within our borders is a testament to that, and I look forward to seeing all that our workers will achieve in this new plant in the years to come.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“Over the last 25 years, South Carolina has transformed from a state driven by textiles, tobacco and tourism to one that’s home to state-of-the-art, innovative companies like ShayoNano USA, Inc. We’re excited to see the difference these jobs will make in the community, and we wish ShayoNano years of success.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“We are excited to welcome ShayoNano to Chester County. Our county council, staff and citizens look forward to working with ShayoNano to ensure their long-term success in nanochemistry products for the paint and coatings industries. This announcement is just another example of the success that is possible because of the strong partnerships we have in our county. Increased capital investments and opportunities for quality new jobs only strengthen our community.” –Chester County Council Chairman K. Shane Stuart

“Today, we celebrate yet another win for Chester in the chemical sector. I offer the Chester Development Association’s congratulations to ShayoNano and wish them much success in Chester County!” –Chester Development Association Chairman Mike Enoch

“The South Carolina I-77 Alliance welcomes ShayoNano to Chester County and the I-77 region. ShayoNano joins a strong cluster of companies producing advanced materials in the region. We look forward to ShayoNano’s successful growth in Chester County.” –I-77 Alliance President and CEO Rich Fletcher

Posted September 7, 2018

Source: South Carolina Office of the Governor Henry McMaster