Rockline Industries Donates 3,000 Cases Of Cleaning And Personal Care Products To Support Hurricane Florence Relief Efforts

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — September 24, 2018 — Rockline Industries, a manufacturer of consumer, health care, industrial and institutional wet wipes, has donated more than 3,000 cases of supplies to Hurricane Florence relief efforts. The products were offered to help provide comfort and make household cleanup and personal cleanliness easier after widespread flooding and storm-related damage.

The company facilitated donations through Convoy of Hope, a nonprofit charity leading recovery efforts and providing relief to Hurricane Florence victims. The organization was one of the first to mobilize in the region and start providing assistance. Convoy of Hope teams on the ground have been distributing relief supplies to storm survivors, coordinating volunteers and assisting in cleanup efforts. Rockline’s contribution included a variety of wet wipes such as facial and body care wipes, disposable baby wipes and household cleaning wipes. As people face a long recovery ahead after tremendous flooding, household cleaning wipes are in especially high demand and can be useful in the cleanup process.

“On behalf of all Rockline employees, our hearts go out to the millions of Americans impacted by Hurricane Florence,” said company president Randy Rudolph. “With such devastating damage and continued threats from flooding, we hope to offer our resources and support to those in need.”

Posted September 24, 2018

Source: Rockline Industries