Pindler Releases Exclusive Ombre Patterns 

MOORPARK, Calif. — September 19, 2018 — Pindler, an industry leader and international wholesaler of decorative fabrics, has introduced four new exclusive fabrics inspired by the captivating beauty of paint on a canvas.

“These unique, exclusive fabrics add a fresh, new, decorative look to Pindler’s already expansive selection,” said Sarah Williamson, Pindler’s design manager. “Our design and product development team always strives to introduce inspiring and creative products that keep interior designers coming back, and I believe we’ve accomplished that with these exciting new patterns.”

The four patterns are detailed below:

Painterly – Inspired by abstract paintings of landscapes and printed in Italy exclusively for Pindler, Painterly features multicolor jewel tone stripes with pops of bright and acidic colors.

Abstract – Printed in Italy, this exclusive pattern is a contemporary print reminiscent of a work of art, with a beautiful ombre of bold and vibrant colorways.

Spettro – Spettro is a dramatic tonal ombre design made of velvet and woven in three vibrant jewel tones. Another exclusive pattern made in Italy, Spettro offers a luxurious hand with its plush pile and is a sophisticated way to introduce color into any room.

Gradient – Inspired by trending ombre and dip-dyed designs, Gradient is a unique, wide-width ombre fabric that is digitally printed on a sheer linen-blend ground and made in Turkey exclusively for Pindler.

Painterly, Abstract, Spettro and Gradient are currently available at Pindler’s 16 corporate showrooms and seven agent showroom locations across the country as well as three agent showrooms in Canada.

Posted September 19, 2018

Source: Pindler