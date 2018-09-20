Epson Launches All-New Print Academy YouTube Channel

LONG BEACH, Calif. — September 20, 2018 — Epson today announced the launch of the Epson Print Academy™ YouTube channel, featuring educational content designed for customers using Epson Professional Imaging products. Initially launching for the photography market, the Epson Print Academy channel will expand to include content for other professional imaging markets, such as signage, graphic design and textile.

“The importance of the print has remained paramount to our industry,” said Dan (Dano) Steinhardt, marketing manager, Epson America, Inc. “The new Epson Print Academy YouTube channel is designed to help a new generation of photographers and printmakers create exhibition quality prints, in addition to helping all Epson Professional Imaging customers hone their skills and produce the highest-quality output.”

The Epson Print Academy YouTube channel will feature a variety of videos designed to both educate and inspire. Educational videos will take viewers through a detailed explanation of workflows, from monitor calibration, color management, and printing. Additional footage will focus on celebrating the craft of printing and will include visits to photographic festivals, events, workshops, and insider’s view of renowned studios, showcasing how the print continues to be an integral part of a variety of industries. The cumulation of videos aims to be a central resource for Epson Professional Imaging products.

The Epson Print Academy was first established in 2001 to help photographers better understand the then new world of digital photography and inkjet printing. Now, almost two decades later, Epson is expanding the Epson Print Academy to provide updated technical information and insight into advanced techniques catering to today’s creative professionals.

Source: Epson America, Inc.