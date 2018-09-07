Chemica US Add Territories To Its International Master Distributor Imidia Digital Technologies

NORCROSS, GA — September 6, 2018 — Chemica, a manufacturer of Heat Transfer Vinyls for textiles has announce a strategic commercial expansion partnership with Imidia DIgital Technologies as its Master Distributor now with coverage in the northern part of America too. Imidia has an extensive background in both traditional offset and digital inkjet technologies with over 20 years experience and with extensive deep knowledge in Heat Transfer papers and vinyls and sublimation applications, where is Master Distributor of Neenah Heat Transfer Papers and have their own line of privaste label printers for sublimation and cutting plotters, among other products in the category.

“With the coverage and penetration of Imidia we will be able expand the offer of our company and products in the American Market with the best differentiated products and leverage our brand into other geographical markets”, says Anthony Giavelli, Sales Director at Chemica US.

According to Heberto Pachón, President of Imidia, “Chemica line of Heat Transfer Vinyls, is a tremendous complement to our Heat Transfer Papers offer we represent and distribute in America, filling a blank in the market of High Quality Affordable European products and bringing unique new applications and solutions for the heat transfer, customization and decoration industry.”

Source: Chemica US