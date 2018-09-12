Asahi Kasei Presents Velutine Evo, The New Fibrillation Finishing Technology Only For Bemberg™ Fabrics.

JAPAN — September 12, 2018 — Velutine Evo is a new finishing refinement technology developed in the Japanese laboratories of Asahi Kasei that offers a premium finish to the best qualities of the classic Bemberg™ peach skin touch. As part of the company’s continuous innovation, Velutine Evo brings better environmental, energy and water profiles for the benefit of Bemberg™ partners in the manufacture of their ranges. It sets a new benchmark for everyday luxury with a new generation of fibrillation technology.

The roll out of the Velutine Evo technology will flow from the activation of BembergTM partners who have their own, vertical in-house dye and finishing expertise. They include Ipeker, Ekoten and Matias & Araujo in Europe, with Debs and A-Girls in Japan. Also, Asahi Kasei have cooperatively partnered two dye houses in Europe and two in Japan. They are Tifas and TF2000 in Italy plus Komatsu-Seiren and Nihon Kasen in Japan. These have been selected to service the production activity of partners without in-house facilities.

Asahi Kasei have asked ICEA the 3rd party organization to measure the environmental impacts and produce a preliminary LCA – Life Cycle Assessment – study for Velutine Evo that confirms all the projected data savings, and TIFAS has carried out practical processing trials in order to verify the process feasibility and technical results (technical results on the finished product).

Velutine Evo – Environmental benefits.

Global Warming Potential: 16.5% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

Total consumption of energy resources: decrease in total consumption of energy resources of 21%.

Direct energy consumption for ennobling process: electricity savings of 20.5%; steam reduction of 15.9%.

Direct water consumption for ennobling process: 19.5% reduction.

With Velutine Evo, today Asahi Kasei are offering new values and choice for the market to move in a way that suits their Bemberg™ customer base with an openness that delivers a truly reliable, equal and precious outcome.

Asahi Kasei invites you to their booth in Paris to understand the new value of Velutine Evo and to join in the launch of the Bemberg™ new brand campaign and presentation of the latest, unique and precious fabrics @ Premiere Vision, Paris, 19th to 21st September, Hall 6 Booth, 6G62, 6H63.

