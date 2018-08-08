Thies Gmbh & Co. Kg “Passion For Innovation” Continues At ITMA Asia 2018

COESFELD, Germany — August 8, 2018 — Thies GmbH & CO. KG concentrates on sustainable product solutions and focuses on the development of innovative, intelligent and integrated concepts for yarn and fabric dyeing. Founded in 1892, the family company combines many years of commercial, product and application experience.

This time Thies Textilmaschinen will present the established and successful iCone yarn dyeing machine. This machine consolidates highest ecological standards with technological intelligence to achieve tremendous savings in water and electrical consumption. The 2018 version incorporates various new detail improvements, many of them developed in response to suggestions from customers and users.

The construction of the iCone is based upon the worldwide established eco-bloc series of Thies, but involves innovative new technologies. Its newly designed ‘pump bloc’ system allows dyeing with an ultra-short liquor ration. Depending on the carry-over of the material, liquor rations of 1:3,6 in partially flooded vessels are performable in practice. Improved rinsing functions allow the reduction of the after-treatment times. Moreover, the new flow converter design enables the adjustment of the flow reversal, namely from inside to outside and from outside to inside.

iCone has been specifically developed to meet the requirements of stringent international and local environmental protection regulations with simultaneous consideration of its economic efficiency.

