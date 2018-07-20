Concept III Announces North American Partnership With HeiQ

RED BANK, NJ — July 20, 2018 — Concept III announces a new partnership with HeiQ, wherein Concept III will help optimize sales channels and bolster HeiQ’s brand presence across North America.

For 35 years, Concept III has helped source and produce some of the most advanced textiles available. It is highly revered for working closely with the world’s premier mills and technology innovators and bringing their fabric-based creations to market. Today, Concept III’s customers include some of the world’s most iconic apparel brands.

“We really pride ourselves on our ability to work with the world’s best, so it’s a real honor to have HeiQ as a partner,” said Chris Parkes, President of Concept III. “As HeiQ forges ahead to become a global leader in textile innovations, I know my team will be unrelenting in achieving their goals for this region.”

Founded in 2005, HeiQ is a global company located in eight countries across four continents. Comprised of industry-leading researchers and development specialists, HeiQ is revered for its use of disruptive technologies to create some of the most inventive high-performance textile effects.

“In our search for a North American partner, we knew it was critical for us to have someone who not only had clout in the industry but also demonstrates a sincere commitment to pushing new textile innovations to the forefront,” said Carlo Centonze, CEO & Founder of HeiQ. “Knowing of Concept III’s market expertise and reputation for integrity, it was clear they had to be our partner.”

Concept III and HeiQ will be present at Outdoor Retailer in Denver from July 23 to 26. To learn more about this partnership or how either company can benefit you, stop by the Concept III booth #54069-UL.

Posted July 20, 2018

