Pindler Announces The Release Of Two New Luxurious Collections 

MOORPARK, Calif. — June 25, 2018 — Pindler, an international wholesaler of decorative fabrics, has announced the release of two new collections — In The Details and the Exclusive Wanderlust Collection.

“We’re delighted to launch these new, luxurious collections,” said Pindler Design Manager Sarah Williamson. “The In The Details and Wanderlust collections bring trend-inspiring, in-demand design elements — decorative trims and vibrant colors — to the design trade. We’re looking forward to seeing the creative ways they are used by interior designers.”

The two collections are detailed below:

1) In The Details is an elegant grouping of decorative transitional trims and tapes that are ready-to-use. Made with luxurious linens, touches of sophisticated metallic, and unique techniques and constructions, the collection blends together all design aesthetics to offer many options for added embellishment in a variety of versatile colors and designs.

2) The Exclusive Wanderlust Collection is selection of five fabric designs — all exclusive to Pindler — that draw inspiration from the feeling of wanderlust. It is made with a combination of vibrant colors and natural tones that are perfect for creating a bold, beautiful indoor setting. Woven and embellished with natural yarns such as cotton, linen and wool, this collection is contemporized and has a global appeal.

In The Details and the Exclusive Wanderlust Collection are currently available at Pindler’s 16 corporate showrooms and seven agent showroom locations across the country as well as three agent showrooms in Canada.

Posted June 25, 2018

Source: Pindler