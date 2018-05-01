SYFA Spring Meeting 2018 — “USA Textile Technologies: New Materials, Design and Applications”

Dr. John Connaughton, Barings Professor of Financial Economics, UNC Charlotte
Connaughton’s presentation was entitled, “Can the Economic Expansion Continue: Outlook for 2018 and Beyond.”
Hardy Sullivan, Crypton and SYFA Board Member, had the pleasure of introducing Alasdair Carmichael
Alasdair Carmichael, Carmichael International
Carmichael veered from his usualsynthetic fiber market presentation and instead tackled the topic of “Fibers and the Marine Debris Challenge.”
Dr. Stephanie Sullivan, senior site process engineer, DSM Dyneema
Ninabeth Sowell, new business development manager, DSM Dyneema
Sullivan and Sowell highlighted next generation low weight, high-performance applications featuring Dyneema fiber
Stacey Henegar, general manager, technical, Goulston Technologies Inc., gave a presentation titled “Improving Scourability of Fiber Lubricants from Elastomeric Blends.”
Meredith Boyd, Unifi Manufacturing, and SYFA Board Member
Andrea Ferris, co-founder, Intrinsic Textiles Group LLC
Ferris introduced SYFA members to CiClo, a sustainable textile technology
John Amirtharaj, Premiere Fibers (left); and Alasdair Carmichael
(left to right): Mike Becker, Michael S. Becker; Anna Watts, Triad Polymers; Meredith Boyd, Unifi
(left to right): Torry Losch, Hailide America, Khurm Hussain, Unifi; and Gill Brown, Unifi
Machell Apple (left), True Textiles and current SYFA President; and Charles Poston, Kluber Lubrication
Diane Bayatafshar (left), SYFA; and Laura Watts, Invista
(left to right): Jorman Fields, TNC Global; Bruce Stroupe, Perlon; and John Fields, TNC Global
(left to right): Seth Sedberry, Mark Hubbard and Stacey Henegar, Goulston Technologies
John Amirtharaj (left), Premiere Fibers; and Paul Robinson, The Filament Factory
Robert Stevens (left), BlackBridge Investments; and Erin Quinn, Palmetto Synthetics
Laura Murphy (left), PCI Wood Mackenzie; and Chris Hitt, Ashfar Enterprises
John Freeman (left), Nan Ya Plastics Corp. America; and Brad Durham, O’Mara Inc.
Brad Kalil (left), INDA; and Jack Lane, Devan North America
Hardik Bhanushali (left), Seaman Corp.; and Dan Sistrunk, Milliken & Company
(left to right): Richard Grayson, Luftex Inc.; Laura Krulic; and Bart Krulic, Ascend Performance Materials
Hardy Sullivan (left), Crypton; and Thomas Gladtke, Applied DNA Sciences
Darrel Wells (left), Precision Fabrics Group; and German De Castro, Tex-Fil
Brad Kalil, director of Market Research and Statistics, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry (INDA)
Kalil’s presentation was entitled, “Nonwovens Market Dynamics and Innovation Related Trends.”
Keith Adams, Burlington, and SYFA Board Member
Dan Sistrunk, Milliken & Company, and SYFA Board Member
Teruki Ikeda, senior R&D manager – Fluids & Silanes, Shin-Etsu Silicones of America Inc., presented on the topic of coatings for textiles.
Dr. Suraj Sharma, Innovative Materials Research Team, Department of Textiles, Merchandising and Interiors, College of Family and Consumer Sciences, University of Georgia
Sharma’s presentation was titled, “Wearable Piezoelectric Nanogenerator for Energy Harvesting.”
Jim Hemsley, IS manager, Techmer PM
Hemsley’s presentation focused on cyber security in the age of “Industry 4.0.”
Steve Warner, publisher, BeaverLake6 Report, and Textile World contributing editor
Warner spoke to the attendees about the “State of the Technical Textiles Industry.”