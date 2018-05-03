Kornit Digital To Unveil New Direct-To-Garment Product And To Demonstrate End-To-End Digital Textile Production At Fespa Berlin

DUESSELDORF, Germany— May 3, 2018 — Kornit Digital, a worldwide market leader in digital textile printing technology, has announced the unveiling of a new direct-to-garment product, alongside further details of its corporate presence at Fespa 2018 which will take place in Berlin, Germany, May 15-18.

Kornit’s exhibit (1.1 – A20) will be designed around two focus themes: in the direct-to-garment printing area, Kornit will demonstrate how the company’s HD technology expands digital printing’s competitiveness against screen printing, both in terms of cost per print and in terms of print quality. The key solution in this area will be the Kornit Avalanche HD. The system will be driven by the ColorGate Textile Production Server and will be connected to a web-to-print ordering workflow.

In the direct-to-fabric section of the booth, the company will show an end-to-end production workflow, based on the Kornit Allegro single-step printing system equipped with Neon inks. The setup will be complemented by a Zünd digital cutting system, and a sewing stage, producing finished pieces from the fully cured fabrics coming from the Allegro. The 3D visualization and CAD stage will be handled by Assyst GmbH and their Vidya product.

Omer Kulka, Kornit’s Vice President of Marketing and Product Strategy, comments: “Fespa is one of the largest events for us this year, and we are pleased to be able to announce an array of innovative technologies and products. All our developments are geared towards making digital textile printing more competitive, profitable and straightforward. That way, we are giving garment decorators, textile producers and web-to-print players the tools that are required in today’s demanding markets. And the best thing is, at Fespa we are going to show them in a workflow setup which is representative of today’s actual production facilities.”

Kornit HD Technology: a step change in direct-to-garment competitiveness versus screen printing

The Avalanche HD6 is a high-productivity direct-to-garment printing system which is especially popular with online printers and global production networks. The Avalanche HD6 is equipped with Kornit’s HD print engine and NeoPigmentTM Rapid ink, leading to significant reductions in ink consumption – and therefore cost per print. The Avalanche HD6 will reduce the ink consumption by approximately 45% compared to previous, non-recirculating versions of the Avalanche. Another major benefit of the HD technology is the refined hand feel and quality of the printed product.

ColorGATE Textile Production Server for Kornit (TPS): the professional approach to color control and accuracy

Responding to the industry demand for better color control and accuracy, Kornit partners with ColorGATE, a leading brand for industrial raster image processors (RIPs). The ColorGATE Textile Productionserver (TPS) has been tailored to the Kornit settings and added to the Kornit offering. This way Kornit users will gain both an outstanding print output and an optimized workflow experience. Besides a general improvement in print quality, applications include color matching between digital and screen printing and color consistency between repeat orders. Technical support and training will be delivered by Kornit, with the ColorGATE support available at the back end. After extensive development and testing, the ColorGATE TPS for Kornit will be released during Fespa.

Kornit Allegro with Neon inks: new applications for the unique single-step direct-to-fabric system

Kornit’s Allegro roll-to-roll digital textile printer is based on a unique concept. It uses Kornit’s NeoPigmentTM printing technology that completely eliminates pre- and post-treatment processes for both natural and synthetic fabrics.

Unlike typical digital technologies, the Kornit Allegro offers an innovative solution that eliminates the need for multiple steps of pre-press and post press treatments, thereby saving on energy, water, space, and labor. The Allegro eliminates the entry barrier to the digital fabric printing market which is currently addressable only by manufacturers with industrial grade printing facilities.

During Fespa Berlin, Kornit will demonstrate the live production of tailor-made textile accessories. Visitors will be able to see the Allegro printing with Kornit’s new Neon inks. The new Pink and Yellow inks enable new applications with brighter colors and extended gamut, allowing Allegro users to penetrate new market segments and to increase system utilization. The new inks will be commercially available from Fespa onwards.

Posted May 3, 2018

Source: Kornit Digital