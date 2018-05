IFAI Outlook Conference 2018

The 35th IFAI Outlook® Conference was held May 6-8, 2018, at Chateau Elan Winery & Resort in Braselton, Ga. The event is co-organized by the Narrow Fabrics Institute and the U.S. Industrial Fabrics Institute — both divisions of the Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI). Presentations included military-focused topics, trade updates and other industry-specific statistics, and other current hot topics.