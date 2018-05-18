Bolger & O’Hearn To Showcase Revolutionary Stormproof/Breathable OmniBloq™ DWR At Techtextil NA 

FALL RIVER, Mass. — May 18, 2018 — Bolger & O’Hearn, Inc., Specialty Chemicals, will demonstrate OmniBloq™ — the company’s new “Stormproof/Breathable” durable water repellent — at Techtextil North America 2018. The media and public are invited to visit Bolger & O’Hearn Booth 2206 to learn more and see OmniBloq™ in action.

Techtextil NA takes place at the Georgia World Conference Center in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, May 22-24, 2018.

Bolger & O’Hearn is also launching their new OmniBloq™ website at Techtextil.

Applied to textiles at the mill, OmniBloq™ delivers highly durable, stormproof water-repellence that does not compromise fabric hand, garment design, wearer comfort or breathability. An ideal DWR against even the harshest rainstorms and squalls, OmniBloq™ has been engineered to keep the rain off, and get the sweat out, without the bulk or stiffness of a laminate.

Developed in Bolger & O’Hearn’s North American labs and introduced to global markets at Winter Outdoor Retailer 2018, fabrics treated with OmniBloq™ readily meet or surpass AATCC Rain Test 35-2013.

Lightweight, yet stormproof, OmniBloq™ is ideal for performance fabrics for all forms of sportswear including ski wear, athleisure wear and outer wear, as well as tents, backpacks and other outdoor gear.

“OmniBloq™ is a real breakthrough in the Stormproof/Breathable fabric category,” said Shaun O’Hearn, president of Bolger & O’Hearn. “There is really nothing like it on the market. Raising performance standards and reducing your environmental impact does not usually go hand-in-hand but OmniBloq™ delivers on both fronts. With OmniBloq™, you get Stormproof/Breathable performance without all of the resources associated with laminated fabrics. This is an amazing achievement.”

Global performance brands and the US military have already begun adopting OmniBloq™ as the DWR of choice for their next-generation product launches. In addition to being waterproof yet highly breathable, OmniBloq™ is recyclable, non-PFOA and provides protection against oil and stains.

OmniBloq™ is just the most recent chemistry developed by Bolger & O’Hearn. The company has been serving the textile industry since 1969 and as its reputation has grown, has expanded into other industries including paper and non-textile manufacturing.

Known for innovation and the highest quality standards, Bolger & O’Hearn frequently develops new chemical products for customers and can turn most requests over quickly.

Many of their products use the most environmentally-compliant materials and technologies available. Most are water-based, and Bolger & O’Hearn strives to continually improve the health, safety and environmental profiles of the chemistries they develop for the industries they serve.

Source: Bolger & O’Hearn, Inc.