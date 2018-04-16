Patent Re-examination Board Of SIPO Upholds Huntsman’s Patents

SINGAPORE — April 16, 2018 — Huntsman Corp. is pleased to announce that the Patent Re-examination Board of the State Intellectual Property Office (PRB), China, upheld Huntsman’s Chinese Patents Nos. ZL00106403.7 and ZL200480003051.4. These patents were contested by Shaoxing Bangyi Chemical Co. Ltd. and Taixing Jinyun Dyestuff Co. Ltd. By its ruling, the PRB rejected the positions of the petitioners and confirmed that Huntsman’s patented technology, which is used in Huntsman’s NOVACRON® Super Black G and NOVACRON Super Black R dyes, is Huntsman’s valuable innovation for producing deep black shades.

Huntsman sued Jiangsu Jinji Industrial Co., Ltd. and Taixing Jinyun Dyestuff Co., Ltd. for infringing the above mentioned Chinese Patents at the Beijing Intellectual Property Court by using Huntsman’s patented technology in six black dyestuff products. Huntsman is seeking substantial damages and an injunction against further infringement. Huntsman is also seeking substantial damages and an injunction against further infringement in a separate lawsuit against Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Keyong Chemical Co. Ltd., and Shanghai Colva Dyestuff Industry Co. Ltd. This matter is currently being heard before the High People’s Court, Shanghai. In earlier decisions, both the Shanghai Intermediate People’s Court and the Shanghai High People’s Court ruled that Shanghai Colva Dyestuff Industry Co., Ltd. had infringed Huntsman’s Chinese Patent No. ZL00106403.7 by manufacturing and selling Colvazol Super Black LC-G and Colvazol Super Black LC-R dyes.

Rohit Aggarwal, President of Huntsman Textile Effects said: “We are very pleased with the PRB’s decision which demonstrates the State Intellectual Property Office’s commitment to steadfastly uphold intellectual property rights in China which protect valuable and advanced technology. This encourages companies like Huntsman to continue to invest in research and development in our aim to bring cutting-edge innovation to the textile industry. Huntsman will vigorously pursue those who are infringing our intellectual property rights to stop the unlawful infringement and pursue full compensation for our losses”.

Source: Huntsman Corporation