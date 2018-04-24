ITMA Asia + CITME 2018 Gets Textile Manufacturers’ Support

SHANGHAI — April 24, 2018 — The sixth edition of ITMA ASIA + CITME has received extremely strong support from both domestic and international textile machinery manufacturers. With six months still to go before the combined event, ITMA ASIA + CITME 2018 is heading for another successful showing.

Over 1,600 textile machinery manufacturers have applied to exhibit at the sixth combined show, snapping up all of the available 170,000 square metres gross of exhibition space to showcase state-of-the-art machinery, as well as products that boost automation and energy-saving features.

Chinese manufacturers take the largest area, followed by Germany, Italy, Japan and Switzerland.

Sector-wise, spinning machinery forms the largest sector. This is followed by finishing and dyeing, knitting, weaving and nonwovens.

The enthusiastic response for the exhibition is the result of China’s ongoing strategic push for innovation to enhance the global competitiveness of Chinese textile and other industry sectors under the government’s 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016 – 2020).

Fritz P. Mayer, president, CEMATEX, said: “We are delighted that the combined exhibition has continued to garner strong interest. It proves that our exhibition is the industry-leading platform in Asia for textile machinery manufacturers to showcase a wide spectrum of cutting-edge solutions.”

Added Wang Shutian, president, China Textile Machinery Association (CTMA): “Interest in the combined show remains extremely strong, especially from Chinese textile machinery manufacturers. As China’s textile industry continues its transformation, the demand for advanced machinery and technology is on the rise.”

Although the space application deadline has passed, the show owners are still besieged with late applications, and a waiting list for space has now been drawn up. Approved exhibitors will receive their stand allocations on 21 May.

ITMA ASIA + CITME will be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre (NECC) in Shanghai from 15 to 19 October 2018.

The combined show is owned by CEMATEX and its Chinese partners – the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT (CCPIT-Tex), China Textile Machinery Association (CTMA) and China Exhibition Centre Group Corporation (CIEC). It is organised by Beijing Textile Machinery International Exhibition Co Ltd and co-organised by ITMA Services. The Japan Textile Machinery Association (JTMA) is a special partner of the show.

Posted April 24, 2018

Source: CEMATEX