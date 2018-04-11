Genkinger Inc Debut At The 2018 Modex Material Handling Show

GREER, SC. — April 9, 2018 — Genkinger Inc. made its debut with a extended Product range, showcasing its comprehensive line of products and support services at the at the 2018 Modex Material Handling Show at the Atlanta World Congress center. The Team Genkinger presents till thursday a portfolio that reaches from low- and high – lifting platform trucks to reach trucks with higher capacities, die handling equipment, and even Electric Multidirectional sideloaders. Genkinger EGY-s is now one of the world’s leading electrical fourway pedestrian high-lift trucks.

Another main focus are Genkingers handling of coils solutions, an application for which Genkinger has been leading supplier for decades. Genkinger supplies coil handlers to major players in the Automotive sector with capacities up to 50,000 pounds and a rewarded solution for handling 22,000 lbs with a load center of 45 inches – the only such solution existing worldwide at this time.

Also on display by Team Genkinger at the Modex 2018, are the the concepts and solutions of Storage Carousels, “Made im the USA” that are part of Genkingers long Material handling expertise.

Source: Genkinger Inc.