Cotton Incorporated Reveals Results of 2017 Global Environment Survey

CARY, N.C. — April 5, 2018 — New videos and charts featuring compelling data about the growing focus of sustainability around the globe are now available from Cotton Incorporated. The data comes from the results of the 2017 Global Environment Survey by Cotton Council International (CCI) and Cotton Incorporated.

The videos share sentiments about sustainable practices and motivation behind them, sustainable fibers and clothing, and the consumer preference for natural clothing in a world where the environment is changing.

Posted April 5, 2018

Source: Cotton Incorporated