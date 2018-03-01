Rollin’ In The Sheets: Grund America Adds Organic Sheets, Throw Blankets To Its Home And Bath Collection

CHARLOTTE, NC — March 1, 2018 — Homes become soft and sustainable retreats with the addition of Grund America’s new “Savannah” collection of organic cotton sateen sheets and “Sea Pines” throw blankets. The items round out Grund’s home and bath collection which includes plush and absorbent organic bathroom rugs and towels.

The Charlotte (Matthews), NC-based company will uncover its new collection at the 2018 International Home + Housewares Show held May 10-13 at McCormick Place in Chicago (booth #N6466). The sheets (300 thread count) and throws provide true southern comfort, and are available in ivory, white, driftwood and slate grey, reflecting the colors of the earth after which the company is named. The collection is color-coordinated with the Grund® organic cotton bath rug, towel, and throw blanket collections.

All Grund® products are made of 100% certified organic cotton, and their manufacturing is certified to the strict Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) which prohibits the use of toxic pesticides, dyes and finishing agents (with the exception of the Namo™ rugs which have non-slip rubber backing certified to Oeko-Tex®).

“From the field to your dreams, Grund America’s goal is to create an organic safe haven,” says Grund America Vice President Michael Twer. “Consumers can feel good knowing that each Grund item is responsibly made to the absolute highest social and environmental standards and the organic cotton used can be traced to the very community of cultivation.”

The interest in – and demand for – organic fiber products is only growing. Organic fiber sales in the U.S. reached another record in 2016, hitting $1.4 billion and posting a 9.2 percent increase from 2015, according to the 2017 Organic Industry Survey from the Organic Trade Association. The organic fiber and textiles category continues to rank as the largest non-food organic category in the $43.3 billion U.S. market. Organic fiber sales now account for almost 40 percent of the total $3.9 billion in organic non-food sales in 2016.

Growing conventional cotton requires the use of enormous amounts of pesticides, which has a large environmental impact and presents health risks for those working around it. Conventional cotton may cost less, but organic cotton has less impact on the land, farm workers, the planet and thus your well-being. Addressing the processing of cotton is also vital, given the use and discharge of toxic chemicals during conventional textile production.

Posted March 1, 2018

Source: Grund America