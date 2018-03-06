NC State Announces Educational Opportunities

RALEIGH, N.C. — March 6, 2018 — North Carolina State University (NC State) has announced two new educational opportunities both to take place at the College of Textiles, on NC State’s Centennial Campus.

April 30-May 2: Discover the Science Behind Clothing Comfort & Protection



If your work involves the production or testing of high-performance athletic apparel and/or advanced garment systems for the military and first responders, you won’t want to miss Clothing Comfort and Protection Science, a three-day course taught by experts at the world-renowned Textile Protection and Comfort Center (T-PACC) at the College of Textiles at NC State University. Led by Dr. Roger Barker, T-PACC is the nation’s leading center for research and education on advanced clothing systems.

This is the first time the center has offered an onsite short course on topics including comfort, systems ergonomics, heat strain, functionality and protection from thermal, chemical, biological and physical threats. Those who attend this limited-seating course from April 30-May 2, will not only attend lectures and take part in class discussions, they will observe tests in TPACC’s state-of-the-art labs featuring instrumented manikins. The cost to attend is $1,195 and registrations are being accepted now. The class will take place at the College of Textiles on NC State’s Centennial Campus.

The course presents the science behind the characterization and development of comfortable and/or protective textiles and clothing.

What makes clothing comfortable? How do you define the limits of high-performance apparel? How do you ensure materials provide protection from various threats?

Properties associated with human tactile response, thermal comfort and heat stress are emphasized. Inherent issues of balancing comfort versus protection are illustrated by research studies on performance garments or protective clothing systems. Methods and standards for evaluating comfort and protective performance range from bench level instruments to system level tests for ensembles using instrumented manikins, human clothing wear trials, and physiological tests. Protection from mechanical, thermal, chemical and ballistic threats are addressed, and the key role of standards is discussed.

April 16: Textiles Research Open House Brings Innovation to the Forefront

On Monday, April 16, 2018, the NC State College of Textiles will host the 2018 Textiles Research Open House. This one-day event provides an opportunity for College of Textiles students to share their research with industry professionals. Organized by the Textile Association of Graduate Students with support provided by The VF Foundation, the event aims to open a dialogue and establish networks with those involved in textiles and related industries.

Textiles Research Open House attendees will:

Discover the exciting research being conducted by the talented students in the College of Textiles;

Learn about new technologies, innovations and the global market;

Hear from panelists from across the textile supply chain as they discuss “Trends in Apparel and Footwear”;

Tour the College of Textiles and its state-of-the-art labs; and

Listen to Scott A. Deitz, vice president, public affairs for VF Corp., as he delivers a keynote address. Scott leads the public affairs and corporate relations functions at VF Corp. in Greensboro, N.C.

The industry panel features:

• Michael Fralix, president, (TC)2;

• Will Duncan, executive director, SEAMS;

• Bill DiIanni, director of Research and Development, International Textile Group; and

• Melissa Bastos, director of Market Research, Cotton Incorporated.

See the full agenda here. All events will take place in the James B. Hunt Library and the College of Textiles, both of which are located on NC State’s Centennial Campus.

There is no charge for this event, however registration is necessary to attend the presentations and the lunch. NC State participants should login with their Unity ID. Guests can sign in using the “guest” login option.

Posted March 6, 2017

Source: NC State