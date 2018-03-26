In 2025, All Jeans In The World Could Be 100-Percent Water Free Thanks To Jeanologia’s Technology

VALENCIA, Spain — March 21, 2018 — Enrique Silla, CEO at Jeanologia, with a view to the upcoming World Water Day, highlights that using a combination of their technologies “in 2025 all jeans in the world could be 100-percent water free.”

For Silla: “with Jeanologia as the expert technology partner, it is possible, within a few years, for production to use zero water and create zero waste; increasing productivity and reducing time to market”.

Thirty-five percent of the 5 billion jeans produced every year are made with Jeanologia technology. As such, the company CEO explains: “if we develop products in an eco-efficient way, we will produce an eco-sustainable product and bring a sustainable product to the market, achieving one of our company’s objectives: to reduce environmental impact in its entirety, not partially mitigate it”.

Water generates life and prosperity, and its care is essential for sustainable development. Furthermore, it plays an important role in the reduction of poverty and economic growth. With this in mind, the CEO at Jeanologia has pointed out that “we continuously work to increase awareness and involve everyone while reducing the water footprint, and without losing competitiveness or compromising on design and quality”.

During the past month, Jeanologia technology has led to a saving of 800,000 cubic meters of water, the equivalent of water used to fill 283 Olympic swimming pools. “This saving has been possible thanks to the laser, ozone, and eflow technology being used in the 60 countries Jeanologia works in”, explains Silla.

It is worth remembering that the combination of the company’s technology has contributed to a saving of around 8 million cubic meters of water in 2017; equivalent to the quantity of water needed for human consumption in the city of Miami for a whole year.

Furthermore, the company’s technology has allowed the elimination of potassium permanganate, pumice stone, manual scraping and traditional washing at the same time as considerably reducing chemical use. Leading to, as the CEO highlights “the detoxification of jeans”.

