EIS Becomes The Electrical Specialties Group Of Motion Industries

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — March 6, 2018 — Motion Industries Inc. — a distributor of maintenance, repair, and operation replacement parts and a wholly owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company (GPC) — is pleased to announce that EIS — a wholly owned subsidiary of GPC as well, which was operating independently and reporting directly to GPC — has become the Electrical Specialties Group of Motion Industries, effective January 2, 2018.

“We have been working directly with Motion Industries for many years, as EIS’s products and services complement Motion’s offerings in many ways,” said Larry Griffin, president, EIS. “Combining our resources into one offering to the industrial marketplace makes a lot of sense with our similar markets, goals and culture.”

EIS currently operates 39 branches and six fabrication facilities located across North America, supplying process materials, production supplies, specialty wire and cable, and value-added fabricated parts to electrical OEMs, motor repair shops and various assembly markets. Based in Atlanta, the company focuses on three main areas: Electrical & Electronic, Cable & Connectivity and Fabrication & Coating. EIS’s annual revenues were approximately $800 million in the previous year.

Tim Breen, Motion Industries’ President and CEO, said: “This move creates operational synergies and new growth strategies that will make both companies stronger than ever in customer service and in the competitive market. Together, we are leveraging our assets of people, facilities, size, strength, and expertise to provide even greater customer and shareholder value.”

Posted March 6, 2018

Source: Motion Industries