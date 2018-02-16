Zeus Industrial Products To Expand Aiken County Operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. — February 15, 2017 — Zeus Industrial Products (Zeus), a polymer extrusion manufacturer and material science innovator, is expanding its existing operations in Aiken County. The company’s $15.7 million investment in Aiken County complements a $15.9 million expansion in Orangeburg County and $76 million expansion in Calhoun County, both of which were announced over the last several weeks. With this project, Zeus is expected to create an additional 51 new jobs in Aiken, S.C.

Founded in 1966, Zeus develops and manufacturers polymer tubing for a variety of industries, including the medical, fluid handling and electrical markets. Zeus works with customers in collaborative relationships to design, engineer and produce fluoropolymer and specialized plastic tubing that delivers the temperature resistance, chemical resistance and high tensile strength demanded by today’s applications.

Located at 9150 Levels Church Road West in Aiken, S.C., Zeus intends to convert its warehousing operations and floor space to manufacturing space in order to increase production of existing products by installing additional manufacturing lines. The plant will also be increasing its product portfolio as several new products and new manufacturing processes are introduced over the next few years.

The initial hiring for these new positions has already begun and will continue into 2019.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to the project.

“We are truly excited about expanding our manufacturing presence in Aiken,” said John Winarchick, president and CEO, Zeus Industrial Products. “We have been pleased with the community support that we have received since commencing our Aiken operations in 1999. We remain committed to being a good citizen of the county, meeting and exceeding the needs of our customers, and most importantly, providing quality careers for all of our employees in an atmosphere that will allow them to flourish.”

“Today, we celebrate the partnership that exists between Zeus and the Palmetto State,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “I’m thrilled to congratulate this terrific company on their decision to expand operations in three counties, proof positive that South Carolina has a business-friendly climate statewide.”

“Zeus continues to strengthen its commitment to Team South Carolina, and we couldn’t be more proud,” said Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt. “With its third announcement this month, this remarkable company is making a statement about South Carolina and its workforce, letting the world know that our state truly is ‘Just right’ for business.”

“This expansion by Zeus is an affirmation that Aiken County continues to provide an environment for manufacturing growth,” said Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker. “We are excited that this company will add more jobs for our citizens.”

“We are very grateful for this expansion announcement by Zeus,” Economic Development Partnership Chairman Gary Stooksbury. “This is a great win for Aiken County, and we look forward to more growth by Zeus in our region.”

Source: South Carolina Department Of Commerce