Supima Engages Oritain To Provide Fiber Origin Verification

TEMPE, Arizona — February 12, 2018 — Supima has partnered with Oritain Global Ltd., an international forensic science firm, to provide a testing platform to identify and verify the origin of Supima cotton.

In partnership with Supima, Oritain will utilize their scientific technology to measure the naturally occurring elements that exist within the cotton fiber based upon the geographical production area the cotton is grown in. The project will cover the entire American Pima cotton growing region and create a unique ‘fingerprint’ for SUPIMA® cotton.

Grant Cochrane, Oritain CEO says, “The unique fingerprint analysis identifies different levels of chemical attributes that are found in the product itself and enables the cotton to be verified against its claimed origin.” Cochrane adds, “This platform offers a solution to address the traceability challenges that have been faced by the global cotton industry in recent years.”

“Manufacturers, brand owners and retailers are increasingly focused on ensuring there is transparency within their supply chains. A huge part of this is knowing – and trusting – where their product comes from. This is of particular importance as brands make claims associated with provenance and want to be reassured their product – in this case, SUPIMA® cotton – isn’t being contaminated by inferior products coming from undesirable sources,” says Cochrane.

“We are pleased to be able to demonstrate our relevance throughout the supply chain – not just for primary producers,” he says. “We know that the fashion industry is highly-motivated in the sustainability space and we are ideally positioned to help them ensure the integrity of their products as sustainability compliance is closely intertwined with origin.”

SUPIMA® CEO Marc Lewkowitz says, “The partnership with Oritain fulfils Supima’s decade long objective to find a simple and natural way to use the fiber to verify provenance. We were impressed that Oritain doesn’t need to apply any identifier or tracer during the manufacturing or processing phases, which makes it a very simple solution to deploy from an operational perspective. The Oritain methodology simply measures what is naturally inside the fiber.”

“American Pima cotton growers take great pride in their status of producing a rare and premium fiber often referred to as the ‘World’s Finest Cottons’, and SUPIMA® is proud to provide a means to ensure that the SUPIMA® brand and fiber reputation are protected,” says Lewkowitz.

Posted February 12, 2018

Source: SUPIMA®