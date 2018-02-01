Istanbul: ITM 2018 International Textile Machinery Exhibition Update

ISTANBUL — February 1, 2018 — The heart of the world textile industry will beat at ITM 2018 International Textile Machinery Exhibition to be held in Istanbul between April 14-17, 2018. With the participation of hundreds of manufacturers, each developing leading technologies in their respective fields, and the visits of the worldwide industry investors and trade delegations the event will turn into a textile show.

ITM Exhibition; in addition of being the largest exhibition of Turkey and Middle East in its field, is also one f the most important organizations of the industry globally. The ITM 2016 Exhibition, which was held between 1-4 June 2016 with a 100% occupancy rate, hosted 1200 exhibitors and representatives and approximately 50,000 visitors from 76 countries worldwide. A new record will be broken on both exhibitor and visitor basis at the ITM 2018 where all the halls are full of.

ITM 2018 will become a textile technology feast with the participation of the leaders of the textile world, those serve in all the subsectors of the industry, from cotton to yarn, weaving to knitting and digital printing to dyeing and finishing. ITM 2018, which will host the worldwide product launches of many domestic and international companies, is also drawing attention with the growing stand areas and machinery trails of the producers compared to the predecessor ITM’s.

The ITM 2018 will be held in Istanbul: The crossroads of civilizations and the ancient bridge between the East and the West since centuries. This carries the fair to the center of attraction for both the exhibitors and the visitors. Istanbul’s historical and cultural texture and deep effect on world trade combined with its advanced transportation facilities and rich accommodation options, makes the city one of the best places for such a large, global fair. Another important aspect strengthens the bridge mission that Istanbul performs between the East and the West is the visa agreements between the Turkey and the shining and rising stars of East such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Vietnam, Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Iran, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan etc. By means of this, ITM 2018 is going to play a major role in the integration of the both sides of the world by receiving a visitor throng from these countries.

Cooperation with the World of Academia

Beyond just being an exhibition, ITM 2018, which can be described as an ‘event summit’, will concurrently host HIGHTEX 2018, the Istanbul Yarn Fair and the ETT2018 Conference at the same time. Within HIGHTEX 2018, the presentations of Nonwovens, technical textiles, smart textiles and the cutting-edge textile technologies will be done, which are the rising values of today’s world, while the leading yarn manufacturers in the globe will showcase their latest trends and newest products to the visitors during Istanbul Yarn Fair.

On the other hand, The ETT 2018 Conference, which will be realized with the participation of textile experts, academicians, researchers, administrators, machine manufacturers and the other guests with business experience, will provide the visitors a unique symposium opportunity. It is also hoped that the conference will make important contributions to the textile industry of the future.

Some of the leading names of the academic textile world whose will take part at the conference as spokesperson are as follows: Prof. Thomas Gries; Head of Textile Engineering Department at RWTH Aachen University Germany, Prof. Yusuf Menceloglu; Dean of Faculty of Engineering and Natural Sciences at Sabancı University Turkey, Ph.D. Melissa Pasquinelli; Associate Department Head and Director of Graduate Programs at NC State University US and Prof. Yusuf Ulcay; Chancellor of Uludag University Turkey.

