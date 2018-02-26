Clariant Publishes Its Integrated Report 2017

MUTTENZ, Switzerland — February 26,2018 — Clariant, a specialty chemical manufacturer, today announced the publication of its Integrated Report 2017. The report combines financial and non-financial elements to provide an in-depth view of Clariant’s holistic approach to creating added value for customers, employees, shareholders, and the environment.

This year’s edition also features an enhanced Materiality Matrix. Based on an incisive review process with input from over 200 internal and external stakeholders, important long-term value creation themes for Clariant were defined. Various interviews throughout the report then provide detailed insight into how these themes are managed.

“When a company adopts an integrated reporting approach, it highlights that sustainability is embedded in all its activities. We further expanded integrated reporting within Clariant by building on the experiences of last year and by incorporating the opinions of a variety of internal and external stakeholders. This ensures that the mutual impacts between financial and non-financial indicators are considered and used to steer the business and review its performance”, said Dr. Rudolf Wehrli, Chairman of Clariant’s Board of Directors.

The complete report, including the Corporate Governance Report, Compensation Report, Financial Report and GRI report, is available on http://reports.clariant.com and can be downloaded in English and German. A condensed printed version of the report in English or German can be ordered via the company website. As a result of the integrated reporting approach, there will no longer be a separate Sustainability Report.

