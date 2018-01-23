Life is Good® And Austin Adventures Team Up To Introduce Life Is Good Vacations

BOSTON — January 23, 2018 — Life is Good, a Boston-based apparel brand dedicated to spreading the power of optimism, is teaming up with Austin Adventures, a world class adventure tour operator, to launch Life is Good Vacations. These trips are uniquely designed to align adventure with a journey of self-discovery, allowing guests to connect with others and the outdoors through a refreshed, positive outlook. Life is Good Vacations are available to book now for travel dates starting in June 2018.

Life is Good has devoted 24 years to celebrating life’s simple pleasures through positive art and messaging. With the launch of Life is Good Vacations, people can now experience those simple joys while in the beauty of an incredible destination of their choice.

“These trips provide an unforgettable combo of pure outdoor fun, deep unplugged connections and true adventure,” says John Jacobs, Life is Good co-founder. “They’re a spectacular way to recharge and get a fresh perspective on the good that’s around us.”

Life is Good Vacations by Austin Adventures will kick off with a trip to Montana and the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, complete with biking, hiking, rafting, and horseback riding. Travelers will savor the destination’s local cuisine, explore its hidden gems under the direction of expert guides, and enjoy its natural wonders without the stress of planning.

“The concept of ‘adventure’ is deeply engrained in the ethos of our company. We believe that every destination we visit is equipped with its own unique experience. With this partnership, we now have an incredible opportunity to translate Life is Good’s love for nature into the actual landscapes where active individuals and families want to travel,” says Dan Austin, Austin Adventures founder.

This season, vacations include both family and adult-only trips in groups of 12 or less to:

Montana – Big Sky, Yellowstone & Paradise Valley

Utah – Bryce Canyon & Zion

Canadian Rockies – Alberta Banff to Jasper

Costa Rica – Manuel Antonio to Punta Islita

Source: Life is Good