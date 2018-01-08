Kemin Industries Acquires Garmon Chemicals’ Textile Auxiliaries Business To Better Serve Global Apparel And Textile Markets

THE REPUBLIC OF SAN MARINO and DES MOINES, Iowa — January 8, 2018 — Garmon Chemicals, an international provider of chemical auxiliaries, innovation and creativity for garment processing, today announced an exciting new chapter in its 30-year history.

Kemin Industries, a global ingredient company that uses science to touch 3.8 billion people every day with its products and services, has entered into an agreement to acquire the textile auxiliary business of Garmon Chemicals and its sister company, The Italian Job. The companies will be gradually integrated over the next few months. All apparel and textile customers will continue to be served exclusively by the Garmon brand, with the values and benefits that they have come to expect and to respect over the years.

The acquisition will further increase the Garmon brand’s R&D scope, commercial penetration and service level throughout the textile auxiliary global markets. The acquisition is expected to result in greater efficiencies and significant increase of market share. The company’s global headquarters will remain in The Republic of San Marino.

“Kemin first became interested in entering the textile auxiliaries industry based on the adjacent technologies the industry has in common with existing Kemin research and products,” said Dr. Chris Nelson, President and CEO of Kemin Industries. “Garmon’s global reach, commitment to customer-driven R&D and unique marketing strategy cemented the decision for the acquisition to allow Kemin to enter the market.”

With this acquisition, Kemin is able to play a significant role in additional textile markets. Kemin will continue to provide quality products and services to over half of the world’s population every day, and will enter the textile industry with the new Garmon acquisition.

“The fusion of Garmon’s undisputed know-how and market reputation along with the R&D power of Kemin and its global footprint is a new industry zeitgeist that provides customers throughout the apparel value chain with unprecedented innovation, solutions and business intimacy,” said Maurizio Cappellini, President of Garmon Chemicals. “Garmon and Kemin joining forces is a notable sign of the global collaboration trend that creates a positive impact when two companies join together and create success with a concentration of resources.”

Source: Kemin Industries