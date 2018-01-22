Home Fashions International Expanding Its Cherokee County South Carolina Operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. — January 18, 2018 — Home Fashions International is expanding its existing operations in Cherokee County. The $5.5 million investment is expected to create 60 new jobs.

Since 1994, Home Fashions International has been in operation as a supplier of home textile finished products, decorative pillows, comforter sets, drapery and outdoor cushions. Over the last two years, Home Fashions International has experienced exponential growth in the outdoor cushion business and, in order to service its continued growth, is now adding another manufacturing and shipping location. The company has purchased a new, 350,000-square-foot facility at 859 Victory Trail Road in Gaffney, S.C. to accommodate its expansion.

The new facility, known as Gaffney Manufacturing, will allow the company to quadruple its business over the next five years and reduce its reliance on imported and out-of-state raw materials.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

“I have been very happy with both the caliber of the workforce and the business-friendly environment in Cherokee County, S.C. When the business conditions dictated expansion, we considered other locations, but determined that the best course of action was to stay right here where we knew the labor force and business climate would allow us to be successful.” –Home Fashions International Owner David Li

“It’s a special day whenever an existing South Carolina company announces plans to expand, as it sends a message to the world that we live up to our commitment to being business-friendly. I congratulate Home Fashions International on this new investment and look forward to continuing our successful partnership.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina’s world-class workforce and positive business climate have made our state the ideal location for industry; and, as a result, the manufacturing sector in South Carolina continues to thrive. Home Fashions International’s expansion is a testament to that, and I look forward to watching them succeed here for many years to come.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“Cherokee County is proud of the continued investment by Home Fashions International in our community. This industry will continue to build upon the impact already realized by our citizens. Cherokee County remains committed to the growth and expansion of our existing industry.” –Cherokee County Council Chairman Tim Spencer

Source: South Carolina Office of the Governor