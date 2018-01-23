Applied DNA Expands Internationally with New Central DNA Testing Laboratory in India

STONY BROOK, N.Y. — January 23, 2018 — Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (“Applied DNA,” “the Company”) today announced the establishment of a Central DNA Testing Laboratory in Ahmedabad, India providing full forensic authentication services. The laboratory supports Applied DNA’s growing global textile business in the Asia-Pacific region with expansion capability for other supply chains present in the region, such as fertilizer and pharmaceuticals. Officially opening on February 15, 2018, the Central Laboratory is strategically located in the state of Gujarat, an economic hub for the development and advancement of cotton, other textiles, fertilizers, petrochemicals and pharmaceuticals.

Dr. Ila Lansky, a forensic scientist with over 11 years of forensic DNA experience, will direct the Central DNA Testing Laboratory. She currently oversees all aspects of forensic analysis, testing, authentication and reporting for all samples submitted, following the standard operating procedures established by Applied DNA’s New York forensic laboratories. The Central DNA Testing Laboratory is a high throughput laboratory, providing customers with accurate reports in a short turnaround time.

“This is an important opportunity for Applied DNA to bring our proven technologies to the heart of India’s textile industry, and share our impeccable standards and operational protocols,” said Dr. Lansky. “The laboratory will have the ability to process thousands of samples, serving our textiles customers in the region.”

The Indian textile industry is currently estimated at approximately $135 billion USD and is expected to reach $230 billion by 2023 (IBEF 2017). It is home to such global textile brands and manufacturers as The Himatsingka Group and GHCL Limited. Additionally, India is home to the sixth largest pharmaceutical market in the world, with an expected value of $550 billion by 2020 (IBEF 2017).

“Opening a lab in Gujarat has both strategic and practical importance for Applied DNA,” said Dr. James A. Hayward, president and chief executive officer of Applied DNA. “Our partnership with Himatsingka has proven remarkably successful, with uptake in the commercial ecosystem and endorsement by big box retailers. Adoption of our technologies by other textile companies is growing. Working closely with such India-based industry majors as Himatsingka and GHCL, we know Applied DNA’s value in enabling source-verified supplied chains and contributing the steady growth and ensured protection of the circular economy. It only makes sense for Applied DNA to have a facility where so many of our current and future partners are based.”

Posted January 23, 2018

Source: Applied DNA Sciences