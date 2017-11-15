Huntsman Textile Effects Raises The Bar For Non-Fluorinated Durable Water Repellents

SINGAPORE — November 15, 2017 — Continuing to lead the textile sector’s transition to more sustainable and eco-friendly business models, Huntsman Textile Effects has introduced the new PHOBOTEX® RSY non-fluorinated durable water repellent (DWR) that raises the standard for repellency especially on high-performance synthetic textiles. This new product will allow brands and retailers to meet global demand for eco-friendly clothing that require extreme rain- and stain- protection.

The market for outdoor apparel is growing worldwide, and customers expect comfort and high-performance protection. Rain-, stain- and soil-resistant effects are therefore critical. At the same time, the industry is shifting away from traditional formulations based on per-fluorinated chemicals (PFCs) due to environmental health and safety concerns.

“PHOBOTEX® RSY durable water repellent raises the bar for performance on synthetics, allowing brands to offer high-performance weather protection to outdoor enthusiasts with an assurance of eco-friendly sustainability. As a trusted partner to the industry, Huntsman Textile Effects continues to lead the transition to non-fluorinated DWR alternatives that meet stringent environment, health and safety standards,” said Lee Howarth, Global Marketing Manager for Finishing at Huntsman Textile Effects.

PHOBOTEX® RSY durable water repellent is an environmentally friendly, non-fluorinated formulation that our customers and global brands can rely on to produce sustainable textile products without compromising performance. This new addition complements Huntsman Textile Effects’ comprehensive range of durable water repellents and reinforces our position as the textile industry’s leading provider of non-fluorinated technology.

Providing effective protection in extreme environments, PHOBOTEX® RSY durable water repellent repulses rain, sleet and snow and performs well on synthetics and blends. It is ideal for high-performance outerwear fabrics, offering breathable comfort and durable water repellence. Fabrics treated with PHOBOTEX® RSY durable water repellent also repel stains, so they stay looking new for longer and can be easily spot cleaned.

Working closely with mills, Huntsman Textile Effects, the global leader in textile dyes and chemicals, offers unparalleled technical support and application know-how to help them meet the requirements of the world’s top brands and retailers.

PHOBOTEX® RSY durable water repellent is based on non-fluorinated technologies and complies with the latest requirements of bluesign®, the Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals MRSL (Manufacturing Restricted Substances List) and the Restricted Substances Lists of the world’s global brands. Fabrics treated with PHOBOTEX® RSY durable water repellents are suitable for OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 when applied as recommended.

Furthermore, PHOBOTEX® RSY durable water repellent meets the criteria for Textile Effects’ HIGH IQ® Repel performance assurance scheme that ensures fabrics conform to stringent performance requirements.

Source: Huntsman Textile Effects