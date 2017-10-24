Stahl Becomes Bluesign® System Partner

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland/WAALWIJK, the Netherlands — October 24, 2017 — Chemical company Stahl recently achieved the bluesign® system partner status. This formalization underlines the market leaders’ commitment to produce textile products in the most sustainable way by working together with partners. The system unites players throughout the supply chain to jointly reduce their impact on people and the environment. With its holistic approach based on Input Stream Management, the bluesign system also ensures responsible use of resources and guarantees the highest level of consumer safety.

“I am proud to say that we are a bluesign system partner as of July 2017,” said Huub van Beijeren, CEO, Stahl. “The bluesign system is based on powerful partnerships, which fits Stahl like a glove. We are convinced that the best way for the industry to achieve a sustainable future is via transparency and cooperation. By stimulating cooperation in the supply chain and via intense cooperation with our partners, sustainability will evolve as a positive consequence. Sustainability as a result of initiating transparency — this is Stahl’s ultimate goal and our business strategy is built around it. The bluesign system partnership complements our portfolio of activities aligned to achieving a more transparent supply chain and eliminating hazardous substances.”

Uwe Siebgens, group director, Performance Coatings & Polymers added: “With the bluesign system partner status, we formalize our commitment to optimize management systems for environmental performance in the five key areas: resource productivity, consumer safety, water emissions, air emissions, and occupational health and safety. Being a bluesign system partner, we regularly report our progress in these five areas, based on on-site audits.”

The bluesign system is based on an applied practice called Input Stream Management. bluesign helps its partners to properly manage chemicals and to replace hazardous chemicals with safer alternatives. Partners include globally acting stakeholders in the apparel and footwear market, ranging from chemical suppliers to manufacturers and brands. “bluesign involves the complete textile production process,” said Jill Dumain, CEO, bluesign technologies. “We thoroughly audit the applied components and processes to ensure their compliance to strict limits regarding ecological and toxicological properties and risks. We are pleased to welcome Stahl as bluesign system partner. Stahl offers high-quality solutions that are produced in an environmentally cautious and resource-efficient way, combining both economic and ecological advantages to the benefit of everyone involved. They are an example to many chemical companies in the industry.”

Posted October 24, 2017

Source: bluesign technologies

