Miller Weldmaster Manufacturing For Good At IFAI Expo

NAVARRE, OH — October 22, 2017 — Miller Weldmaster, a manufacturer of industrial fabric welding solutions based in Navarre, Ohio, loves to demonstrate that it is possible to combine doing good with showcasing technology. The company demonstrated this point when it used its T300 Extreme Flex welding equipment to team up with other manufacturers in the Demo Booth: Manufacturing for Good at the IFAI EXPO 2017.

IFAI, Industrial Fabrics Association International, sponsors this premier industrial fabrics show in order to help members and attendees see new and innovative products and learn from industry experts. This year’s expo was held from September 26 through 29 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. One unique facet of the gathering is the ability for attendees to witness live equipment demonstrations by member companies right on the trade show floor, as they collaborate in a manufacturing-for-good event to support local at-risk children and youth.

Miller Weldmaster demonstrated use of its T300 hot air welding equipment as part of a process to create sturdy duffel bags for donation to Raintree Services, Inc., a multi-service, non-profit organization that has assisted the Greater New Orleans Area since 1926.

Miller Weldmaster employee Pat Moore, shown in the photo holding a completed bag, participated on the company’s behalf and was the last step in an assembly line that manufactured over 70 bags during the show. Moore welded the round ends of every bag using hot air welding technology on the company’s T300 Flex Extreme Machine. There was a lot of attention to the booth, and other donations such as school supplies, were also collected. “It was an honor to be a part of the group that created these bags,” commented Moore. “On the last day of the IFAI Expo, a member of the foundation came to collect the bags and she was very grateful for all we had done. I was thrilled to be able to participate in a program that can do so much good for the local community.”

The Miller Weldmaster T300 Extreme Flex is a flexible welding solution that has the ability to use hot air and hot wedge welding technologies with an unlimited array of seam types. The versatile hot air welding machine can weld overlaps, hems, and pockets for a variety of products including bags, banners, tents, shelters, tarps, and more. It includes an easy operation touch screen with recipe storage for quick setting recall, dual arms for increased product versatility, and quick, repeatable head adjustments for precision welding. The T300 is available in hot wedge, hot air or can be equipped with both for optimal product production. There is an easy change guide for multiple seam configurations.

“We were honored to be part of this year’s ‘Manufacturing for Good’ Event, and look forward to participating again next year,” concluded Miller Weldmaster president and owner, Scott Miller. “Our company has built a culture based on family values, innovation and hard work since 1972. This was the perfect opportunity for us to showcase our equipment while supporting Raintree in providing services to the children and families of New Orleans.

Posted October 22, 2017

Source: Miller Weldmaster